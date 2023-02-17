Green energy can help restore electricity exports, - Herus

An increase in the production of electricity at green power plants in the coming months may allow the export of electricity from Ukraine to the EU partially during the day.

This was stated by the head of the Fuel and Energy Committee in the Parliament, Andrii Gerus, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that there has been no shortage of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine for almost a week.

"Already in the near future, a dilemma may arise: during the day, the electricity surplus should be "drained into the ground" (restrict the SES) or allow the export of electricity during the daytime hours. With the preservation of imports during the evening hours, when there may be a potential deficit," Herus said.

According to him, on February 12, there was already a significant surplus of electricity in the power system, and for the first time this year, the limitation of the generation of solar power plants was applied.

Gerus also noted that the introduction of batteries and energy storage to store electricity during the day and release it to the grid in the evening is becoming an extremely urgent issue for the country.

As reported, in July-September 2022, Ukraine exported electricity to Romania and Slovakia and earned almost UAH 5 billion from this.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, believes that Ukraine has the potential to become a "green" energy hub for Europe, which will replace Russia's dirty energy resources. At the same time, the state-owned enterprise "Guaranteed Buyer" could not settle with "green" generation for half of the electricity in 2022.