No deficit in power system, no blackouts planned - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption on February 17 is expected to be at the level of a working day, but slightly lower than on Thursday. There is no capacity shortage in the power system.

"Power plants produce enough electricity to cover the existing consumption. All types of power plants are operating in the power system. Power plants from renewable energy sources are actively working mainly during the daytime. Electricity imports are insignificant as a result of the stabilization of electricity supply in the country," the statement said.

Consumption limits have not been imposed on the regions. However, if consumption increases, blackouts may be applied. Actual consumption is measured according to the schedule in Kyiv and Chernivtsi region.

In Odesa region, hourly outage schedules are applied. There are still network restrictions due to damaged infrastructure. Due to increased business activity, consumption in Odesa is growing.

"It should be noted that due to grid restrictions yesterday, consumption was limited in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Zhytomyr region," the company said.

Ukrenergo also reminded that more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are currently unavailable to the Ukrainian power system and are under the control of the enemy. These are Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Ukraine and Europe, as well as Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuhlehirska TPP, and Kakhovska HPP. In addition, most wind and solar power plants are also located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south. It should be noted that, apart from NPPs, the rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. They ensure that consumption is covered during peak morning and evening hours.

