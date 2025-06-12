ENG
Detonation of a rare Russian "Navodchik-2" unmanned aerial vehicle control system. VIDEO

The crew of a "Shark" drone from the "Shadow" aerial reconnaissance unit discovered a unique target on the front line - a Russian "Navodchik-2" drone control system. Thanks to the prompt transfer of the coordinates to friendly forces, the object was hit by fire. As a result, not only the complex itself, but also its maintenance personnel were destroyed.

The "Navodchik-2" system is one of the key components of the Russian reconnaissance and targeting system. It provides control of "Garnet" UAVs used for reconnaissance and fire adjustment, and transfer the collected data through automated command systems, Censor.NET reports.

According to the staff, such complexes are part of artillery divisions - both cannon and rocket artillery. It is known that Russia used "Navodchik-2" even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

