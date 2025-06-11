7 468 19
Ukrainian defenders strike Russian positions in Kursk region with high-precision GBU-39 aerial bombs. VIDEO
Ukrainian aviation delivered a precision strike on Russian military positions in the village of Kulbaki in the Kursk region. According to preliminary reports, four GBU-39 precision-guided bombs were dropped on the enemy’s position, causing significant losses among personnel and equipment of the Russian army.
The village of Kulbaki, located in the border Kursk region, has recently been used as a site for rotation and accumulation of troops and ammunition, according to Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password