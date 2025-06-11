Ukrainian aviation delivered a precision strike on Russian military positions in the village of Kulbaki in the Kursk region. According to preliminary reports, four GBU-39 precision-guided bombs were dropped on the enemy’s position, causing significant losses among personnel and equipment of the Russian army.

The village of Kulbaki, located in the border Kursk region, has recently been used as a site for rotation and accumulation of troops and ammunition, according to Censor.NET.

Watch more: Two tanks, three AFVs including "Tigr," three IFVs, APC, two howitzers, and MT-12 "Rapira" gun destroyed. VIDEO