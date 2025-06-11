Two tanks, three AFVs including "Tigr," three IFVs, APC, two howitzers, and MT-12 "Rapira" gun destroyed. VIDEO

Fighters from the "Phoenix" unmanned aerial systems unit of the " Pomsta ("Revenge") Brigade carried out a series of precision strikes on Russian military equipment and logistics infrastructure in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have destroyed two tanks and three armored fighting vehicles in the Kupiansk direction, including a "Tigr" armored firing vehicle (AFVs), three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), an armored personnel carrier (APC), two howitzers, and an MT-12 "Rapira" anti-tank gun. Additionally, six military trucks, a utility vehicle, a fuel and lubricant depot, and an ammunition depot were hit.

