Soldiers of 45th Separate Artillery Brigade eliminated more than ten occupiers on motorcycles and quad bikes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Mykola Tarnavskyi successfully killed a group of Russian troops moving in light vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy was traveling across open terrain on motorcycles and quad bikes. Their movement was spotted by operators of attack drones.

Ukrainian forces carried out a strike with FPV drones. As a result, about ten occupiers were eliminated, and the vehicles they were using were also destroyed.

