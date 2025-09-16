Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated two Russian soldiers on moped — occupiers’ remains burned on road. VIDEO
Operators of strike drones from the "Wild Division" of the 82nd Separate Bukovyna Air Assault Brigade continue to successfully eliminate Russian troops.
According to Censor.NET, two occupiers were spotted riding a moped on the road. The Russian "bikers" were unaware that they were already being tracked by a Ukrainian FPV drone
The drone struck the occupiers squarely in the back, sending the moped and its riders flying into pieces. The remains of the Russian troops continued burning on Ukrainian soil for some time. The "Wild Division" unit of Separate Air Assault Brigade published video footage of the strike on social media.
