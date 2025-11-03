Last moment of Russian assault cyclist’s life. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, operators of strike drones from the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" demonstrated brilliant work, destroying a Russian assault vehicle that was trying to move on a bicycle.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian FPV drone accurately hit the target while it was moving. The occupier was probably trying to use the bicycle to move quickly between positions, but it did not help — the Ukrainian drone's flight ended with a direct hit and the elimination of the enemy.

