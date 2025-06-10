ENG
Fighters of 10th SMAB repel Russian assault, capture several occupiers, eliminate 18, and destroy equipment. VIDEO

The enemy once again attempted to launch an assault on the positions of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (SMAB) "Edelweiss," deploying 19 motorcycles, three buggies, and up to a platoon of infantry.

As a result of the fire damage, the attempts to advance were stopped, and the assault groups suffered losses: three occupiers were captured, 18 were killed, 5 were wounded, 13 motorcycles and 3 buggies were burned, Censor.NET reports.

