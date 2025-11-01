Minus 8 occupiers from strike drones: combat work of 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the occupiers.

In the published footage, the Defence Forces struck eight invaders with strike drones, reports Censor.NET.

"The game of hide and seek is over — the drones found all the occupiers," the soldiers commented ironically under the video.

Incidentally, the day before, fighters from the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault in the Donetsk region.

