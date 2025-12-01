Occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones: two people wounded. PHOTOS

Since yesterday, Chernihiv region has been under enemy attack. Over the past day, the region has been hit by UAV strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Koriukivka district

A fire broke out as a result of a strike on one of the infrastructure facilities. A local resident was injured as a result of the shelling and was hospitalised.

Chernihiv district

In the residential sector, two strikes caused a residential building, an outbuilding and a car to catch fire. An injured woman was taken to a medical facility.









See more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties. PHOTO