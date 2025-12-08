Consequences of strike on high-rise building in Okhtyrka. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the evening of 7 December, Russian invaders attacked Okhtyrka in the Sumy region with drones. The drones hit a high-rise building, causing a fire in apartments on the 2nd to 5th floors.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
While extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 35 residents. Another seven people, including one child, were rescued from damaged apartments.
It is noted that seven people were injured.
Due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks, the work had to be temporarily suspended. Despite the difficulties, all sources of fire have been eliminated. The damaged structures are still being dismantled.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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