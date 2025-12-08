Consequences of strike on high-rise building in Okhtyrka. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 7 December, Russian invaders attacked Okhtyrka in the Sumy region with drones. The drones hit a high-rise building, causing a fire in apartments on the 2nd to 5th floors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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While extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 35 residents. Another seven people, including one child, were rescued from damaged apartments.

It is noted that seven people were injured.

Due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks, the work had to be temporarily suspended. Despite the difficulties, all sources of fire have been eliminated. The damaged structures are still being dismantled.

Read more: Russian strike drones had attacked high-rise building in Okhtyrka: number of wounded increased (updated)

Consequences of the enemy attack



















Read more: Four people, including 12-year-old girl, were injured as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region