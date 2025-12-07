Four people, including 12-year-old girl, were injured as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region
On Sunday, December 7, four people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
A child was among the victims
Four civilians were injured today as a result of enemy attacks. In the Sumy community, a 12-year-old child and a 57-year-old man were wounded by enemy UAV attacks. A 25-year-old woman who was injured during the downing of Russian drones also sought medical assistance," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
A 52-year-old man was also injured in the Krasnopil community as a result of hostile shelling.
He was admitted to the hospital.
Shelling over the past day
- We remind you that over the past day, Russian troops carried out more than 50 attacks on 25 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the Sumy region, resulting in casualties among civilians.
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