Four people, including 12-year-old girl, were injured as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region

On Sunday, December 7, four people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

A child was among the victims

Four civilians were injured today as a result of enemy attacks. In the Sumy community, a 12-year-old child and a 57-year-old man were wounded by enemy UAV attacks. A 25-year-old woman who was injured during the downing of Russian drones also sought medical assistance," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

A 52-year-old man was also injured in the Krasnopil community as a result of hostile shelling.

He was admitted to the hospital.

Watch more: Over 1,600 drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nearly 70 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in one week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Shelling over the past day