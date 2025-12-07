Over 1,600 drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nearly 70 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in one week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian territory using drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles. The main targets of the enemy strikes were infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Censor.NET.

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How Russia is attacking Ukraine

"Almost every day and every night, our emergency services are dealing with the consequences of Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities and districts. This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,600 strike drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The main targets of these strikes are the infrastructure that supports normal life," the president said.

See more: Zelenskyy had difficult conversation with Witkoff and Kushner regarding territories, - Axios

Night attack

Zelenskyy also spoke about today's Russian attack.

"More than 240 drones and five ballistic missiles, damage in seven regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Sloviansk and Chernihiv. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner: Agreement reached on next steps and formats for talks with US

Strengthening air defence

The President stressed that Ukraine continues to work with its partners to strengthen our defences in response to these attacks.

"The priority is clear – more air defence systems and missiles, more support for our defenders. Every agreement must be implemented more quickly. Thank you to everyone who is working to support Ukraine," he added.

What preceded it?