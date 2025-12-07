Over 1,600 drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nearly 70 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in one week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Throughout the week, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian territory using drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles. The main targets of the enemy strikes were infrastructure facilities.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Censor.NET.
How Russia is attacking Ukraine
"Almost every day and every night, our emergency services are dealing with the consequences of Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities and districts. This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,600 strike drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The main targets of these strikes are the infrastructure that supports normal life," the president said.
Night attack
Zelenskyy also spoke about today's Russian attack.
"More than 240 drones and five ballistic missiles, damage in seven regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Sloviansk and Chernihiv. My condolences to the families and loved ones," he said.
Strengthening air defence
The President stressed that Ukraine continues to work with its partners to strengthen our defences in response to these attacks.
"The priority is clear – more air defence systems and missiles, more support for our defenders. Every agreement must be implemented more quickly. Thank you to everyone who is working to support Ukraine," he added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. A MiG-31K take-off was recorded. High-speed targets were flying towards Kremenchuk. Also, according to the Air Force, the city was attacked by drones.
- It later became known that the enemy had launched a combined strike on Kremenchuk: there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.
- On the night of 7 December 2025, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air, sea, and ground-based missiles. Four out of five missiles were destroyed, 175 enemy drones were neutralised, and there were hits at 14 locations.
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