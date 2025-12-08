Russian strike drones had attacked high-rise building in Okhtyrka: number of wounded increased (updated)

On the night of 8 December, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community with three strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, a hit on a high-rise building was recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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Updated

At 01:42 a.m., the number of victims in Okhtyrka has risen to seven, and the building has suffered extensive damage, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Some residents managed to hide in basements, while others were evacuated from damaged floors.

An operational headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath, and the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance and support at the "Points of Invincibility".

Earlier, five people were reported wounded, all of whom are in hospital.

Read more: Four people, including 12-year-old girl, were injured as result of enemy shelling in Sumy region

Work to eliminate the consequences

Emergency rescue services and local utilities are working at the scene, and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

"The enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure — cynically and meanly. Once again — while people were sleeping in their homes," the RMA added.

Local services are evacuating people from dangerous areas and restoring damaged communications. Residents are advised to heed air raid sirens and not to leave shelters unnecessarily.

Read more: Putin orders creation of "security zone" along Ukraine’s northern border

Threat of new strikes and guidelines

The threat of new enemy strikes in the region remains high. The Sumy RMA urges residents of Okhtyrka to be vigilant, remain calm, and respond immediately to air raid warnings.

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