Russian Federation is systematically attacking Pechenihy dam; in case of damage to facility, alternative routes have been developed, - 16th AC

The Pechenihy dam in the Kharkiv region has been the target of systematic Russian attacks for a long time.

This was reported by the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy is trying to destroy the dam

"The Pechenihy dam has long been the target of systematic Russian attacks. The enemy has tried to hit it with Iranian Shaheds, KAB aerial bombs, various types of rockets, 'Molniya' UAVs and FPV drones. In recent days alone, several attempts to destroy this area have been recorded. The day before yesterday, a Russian missile struck a nearby cottage community, destroying more than ten houses," the report said.

Defence Forces' response plans

The corps noted that the Ukrainian side has long been aware of the potential risks and is prepared for the dam to suffer critical damage. In particular, appropriate response plans were developed in advance.

"Alternative routes have been developed in case the dam is hit. They have been actively used before and now fully ensure the necessary logistics," the statement said.

Secondly, Ukrainian units have accumulated the necessary supplies of material and technical resources. Therefore, the temporary loss of the ability to move across the dam will not have a critical impact on the conduct of hostilities.

And thirdly, if necessary, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are ready to restore the crossing as soon as possible. To this end, there are special engineering resources and specialists who are already working according to established plans.

Read more: Damage to Kurakhove Reservoir dam by enemy: 15 million cubic meters of water spilled out - no housing flooded

Critically important facility

The military emphasised that the Pechenizka dam is a critical facility that provides water supply, ecosystem stability and security for dozens of settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Attempts to destroy the dam have no military justification, and strikes against it are an indiscriminate attack on a civilian object, which is expressly prohibited by Article 52 of Additional Protocol I.

The Russian military's strike on the Pechenizka Dam is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and qualifies as a war crime.

What preceded it?

Today, 7 December, Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Occupiers struck Pechenihy Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region. MAP