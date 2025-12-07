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Occupiers struck Pechenihy Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region. MAP
Today, 7 December, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Husarov, the head of the Pechenihy settlement, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Traffic across the dam has been suspended
"As of 12:00 on 7 December 2025, traffic on the Pechenihy dam road is SUSPENDED. Stay calm and follow our further announcements," he said.
No further information is available at this time.
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