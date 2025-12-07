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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Occupiers struck Pechenihy Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region. MAP

Pechenihy map

Today, 7 December, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Husarov, the head of the Pechenihy settlement, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Traffic across the dam has been suspended

"As of 12:00 on 7 December 2025, traffic on the Pechenihy dam road is SUSPENDED. Stay calm and follow our further announcements," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

Watch more: Over 1,600 drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nearly 70 missiles were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine in one week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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shoot out (17642) dam (15) Kharkiv region (1742) Chuhuyivskyy district (231) Pechenihy (12)
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