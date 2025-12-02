Putin orders creation of "security zone" along Ukraine’s northern border

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to create a "security zone" along the northern border with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, his statement is quoted by Russian propaganda media.

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What is a "safety zone"?

During a meeting with Russian military leaders, Putin announced plans to "create a security zone along the border with Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the 'North' group."

This wording refers to the "need to take control" of the border areas of three regions of Ukraine, namely Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

As of now, the Russian army holds a small part of southern Sumy region (Sumy district) and continues offensive operations in certain areas of Kharkiv region, in particular in the Vovchansk district.

Read more: Recognition of Crimea, Donbas and "Novorossiya" must be on agenda in Russia–US talks

Other statements by the dictator

The Kremlin leader called the situation on the battlefield "a tragedy for the Ukrainian people" linked to the "criminal policies of the 'thieving junta' in Kyiv."

"Russian troops are increasing pressure across the entire front line," Putin insists.

Read more: Zelenskyy on buffer zone: It is "big mistake" for Ukraine