Zelenskyy on buffer zone: It is "big mistake" for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the so-called buffer zone in Ukraine already exists, as strike drones destroy any equipment in the "death zone."

The head of state said this in an interview with ABC News, according to Censor.NET.

"I will tell you about the buffer zone. This as a big mistake [for us]. We have already buffer zone. I try to explain all these experts, etc," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about how he envisions a "buffer zone" with the assistance of the United States.

He added that "this is a new war."

"We have for today drone lines. It's a pity, but it's true that not only we - Russians, they do the same what we do," Zelenskyy says.

The head of state explained that attack drones destroy everything that falls within the so-called "death zone".

"And these lines, drone lines... We have death zone from 10 kilometres to twenty kilometres. Different places, different points between us. So any kind of tank or armoured vehicle or motocycle or everything what is coming here to this zone ten kilometres, everything is burned. Everything is destroyed by the drones," he emphasised.

So, Zelenskyy added, we already have this "buffer zone": "If they speak about buffer zone between us - it's nothing for today."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a Politico article stating that Europe is proposing to create a 40-kilometer buffer zone on the front line in Ukraine.