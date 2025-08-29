Only those who don’t understand technological state of war propose buffer zone – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a Politico article claiming that Europe is proposing a 40-kilometer buffer zone along the front in Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing on August 29, according to Censor.NET.

He stressed that the so-called buffer zone already exists and that Ukraine should not "take the bait from fantasists."

"I have heard this more than once from Europeans and Americans. I tried to explain… only those who do not understand the technological state of warfare today propose a buffer zone of 40–50–60, I even heard 100 km. This is a completely different story. Today our heavy weapons are already 10+ km apart, because everything is struck by drones. This buffer zone — I call it a dead zone, some call it a ‘gray zone’ — it already exists… "We should not waste time or take the bait of additional conditions from Russia or from fantasists," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, if Russia "wants a greater distance from us, they can withdraw deeper into the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine they seized and establish (the buffer zone -ed.) there."

"We don’t need anything for that. Drones burn everything out," the president added.

