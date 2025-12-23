US wants to reach final peace deal, and Ukraine is fully cooperating, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov, who have returned after meetings in the United States with Donald Trump’s team.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Results of the delegations’ work

According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation reported on working draft agreements that already exist, and on the provisions of the agreements that they "managed to make stronger."

"We continue to stay in constant contact with America; we expect further work. We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and on our side there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations and agreed on immediate contacts

The head of state added that Ukraine is doing everything to ensure the documents exist and are realistic.

"The main thing is that Russia does not derail this diplomacy and takes ending the war 100% seriously. If not, there must be additional pressure on Russia. The world has all the tools to make that pressure work, to make peace happen," he said.

Read more: Basic set of documents within peace plan is ready, - Zelenskyy

Background

Over the weekend, talks took place in the United States between US representatives and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Rustem Umerov released his own summary of the talks, saying the sides discussed in detail the timeframe and the next steps in the peace process.

For his part, President Zelenskyy said in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, on security guarantees, and on reconstruction.

Dmytriiev, in turn, hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.

Dmytriiev also called the talks with the Americans on a peace deal "constructive."

Read more: Trump is only one who can force Putin to end war, - Rutte