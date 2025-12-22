Basic set of documents within peace plan is ready, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the basic set of draft documents within the peace plan is ready.

The head of state announced this during a speech at the Diplomatic Academy on the occasion of Diplomat Day, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

The base unit is ready

"In my opinion, everything we needed to do for the first drafts is already in place. There are 20 points in the plan. Perhaps not everything is perfect, but the plan is there. There are security guarantees between us, the European Union, and the US—a framework document. There is a separate document between us and the United States — bilateral security guarantees. It is these that will have to be considered by the United States Congress, with details and closed annexes," said the head of state.

Safety assurance documents

In addition, the president said that he had familiarized himself with the designs for the closed applications and noted that "it all looks quite respectable today."

According to him, the draft documents on security guarantees are the result of the work of not only the Ukrainian military but also the American military.

Read more: Zelenskyy: US is negotiating with Russia after meetings with Ukraine

Reconstruction of Ukraine

Also, as Zelenskyy said, "the first draft of the agreement on the restoration of Ukraine" has been developed.

"In principle, the basic set of documents is ready, in my opinion," the president concluded.

What preceded it?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations.