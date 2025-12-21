Trump is only one who can force Putin to end war, - Rutte
According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, only US President Donald Trump has the power to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine.
He said this in an interview with journalists from the German publication Bild, according to Censor.NET.
About Trump's efforts
Rutte praised Trump's efforts to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years.
"Trump is absolutely committed to this issue. He is focused on ending this war. Trump is the only one who has managed to bring Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, and the only one who can ultimately force Putin to agree to a peaceful settlement. I have great respect for him for that," the Alliance's secretary general said.
On US support
In addition, Rutte dismissed concerns about the possible termination of US assistance to Ukraine, particularly in terms of providing intelligence and other data.
"I don't expect that at all. We are currently seeing that the exchange of information and the supply of weapons to Ukraine are continuing," he said.
However, according to him, European NATO member states will have to make significant efforts to continue supporting Ukraine.
- "First, we need to increase defense spending and ramp up production (of weapons and ammunition, ed.).
- Secondly, we need to ensure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible in this struggle. After all, if Russia gains control over the whole of Ukraine, this will have enormous consequences for NATO—so we will have to spend much more than we agreed (at the NATO summit, ed.) in The Hague," Rutte said.
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