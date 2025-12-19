Russia has agreed to compromises proposed by Trump, - Putin

Russia agreed to the compromises proposed by Donald Trump during the meeting in Anchorage.

The Russian dictator made this statement during a "direct line," according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, during the meeting with Trump, Anchorage, an action plan was practically agreed upon.

"We agreed to the terms proposed by President Trump. They had made some suggestions and asked us to make certain compromises. These will be difficult decisions for us. But we agreed to the proposed compromises. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that we are rejecting anything.

The ball is entirely in the court of our Western opponents. We are ready for negotiations and for ending the conflict by peaceful means," Putin said.

Read more: Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe

What preceded it

Earlier, media reported that representatives of the United States and Russia are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on 20-21 December to hold talks with US President's representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".

Read more: Trump on Miami talks: "I hope Ukraine moves quickly"