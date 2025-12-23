Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations and agreed on immediate contacts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"A very warm, good conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I am grateful for all the support, assistance, and maximum involvement not only this year, but also from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion," the statement said.

Support for Ukraine

He recalled that last week, the European Council approved a decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial assistance for 2026–2027.

"This is extremely important for us. We greatly appreciate that the European Union is supporting Ukraine at this crucial diplomatic moment. Negotiations are currently underway that could radically change the situation, and it is important that the right pressure is exerted on Russia for the sake of peace – joint pressure from all partners," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: There are documents on security guarantees, reconstruction and a basic framework for ending war, - Zelenskyy

What did you talk about?

The parties discussed the importance of supporting Ukraine's resilience and strengthening its position at the negotiating table.

"We will do everything we can to achieve this. We also agreed on our contacts in the coming days. Although the whole world is now looking forward to Christmas, we are not stopping work for a single day in order to achieve our common goal – peace and security. Thank you!" added the president.

Read more: There are documents on security guarantees, reconstruction and a basic framework for ending war, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations.