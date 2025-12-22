Ukrainian and American sides discussed four key documents, - Umerov

The Ukrainian and American sides discussed four key documents during negotiations in Florida. Particular attention was paid to discussing the timeframe and sequence of further steps.

This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the NSDC, Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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"Over the past three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation has held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners," Umerov said.

Key national security advisers from European countries also joined the discussions to agree on a joint strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe.

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US-Ukraine meeting

According to Umerov, during the US-Ukraine meeting, the main focus was on four key documents:

continuing to work on the 20-point plan;

coordination of positions on a multilateral framework agreement on security guarantees;

agreement on positions regarding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees from the US;

and continuing work on the economic development plan (prosperity plan).

"Particular attention was paid to discussing the timeframe and sequence of further steps," said the NSDC secretary.

He stressed that Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and lasting peace.

"Our common priority is to stop the killings, achieve guaranteed security, and create conditions for reconstruction, stability, and long-term prosperity in Ukraine. Peace must be not only an end to hostilities, but also a solid foundation for a stable future," Umerov said.

He added that Ukraine "greatly appreciates the leadership and support of the United States, as well as continued close coordination with partners in the next stages of this important work."

What preceded it

We remind you that on Sunday, 21 December, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Hnatov, held another meeting with the American side in the United States.

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