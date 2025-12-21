Trilateral meeting between Russia, US and Ukraine is not currently being planned, - Ushakov

Russia has stated that there are currently no plans for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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What is known?

"A possible trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is not being discussed at this time," Ushakov said.

In addition, according to him, "the provisions that Kyiv and Europe are trying to include in the settlement plan are hindering the achievement of long-term peace."

Ushakov also said that he had not yet seen any US documents on a peaceful settlement.

Read more: Real signals from Russian Federation are negative - assaults, war crimes in border area and attacks on our infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

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