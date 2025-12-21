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Trilateral meeting between Russia, US and Ukraine is not currently being planned, - Ushakov
Russia has stated that there are currently no plans for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
What is known?
"A possible trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is not being discussed at this time," Ushakov said.
In addition, according to him, "the provisions that Kyiv and Europe are trying to include in the settlement plan are hindering the achievement of long-term peace."
Ushakov also said that he had not yet seen any US documents on a peaceful settlement.
What preceded this?
- French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must find its own way to engage in direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on US mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
- The United States has taken the initiative to hold talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of maintaining US participation in the "peace talks".
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