Umerov announced new round of negotiations with American side: "We are counting on practical results."

On Sunday, 21 December, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov will hold another meeting with the American side in the United States.

Umerov announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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New round of negotiations

"This is the third day of work in the United States. Today, together with Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, we will have another meeting with the American side," said the NSDC secretary.

Ukraine expects progress and practical results

Umerov added that the Ukrainian delegation expects "further progress and practical results" from today's negotiations.

"We are working constructively and substantively. We expect further progress and practical results," he added.

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