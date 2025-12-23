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News Video Attack of drones missile attack
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Ukrainian defenders show how they shoot down enemy drones and missiles during mass attack on 23 December. VIDEO

On the night and morning of 23 December, the enemy carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's power grid, the ninth since the beginning of the year.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Air Force published footage of the combat operations of the defenders of the Ukrainian sky against enemy targets that night.

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Watch more: Russia launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones (updated)

Read more: Putin plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe, - US intelligence

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