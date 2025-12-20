Putin plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe, - US intelligence

US intelligence reports warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to take over all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that once belonged to the Soviet empire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters, citing six sources.

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According to sources, these reports sharply contradict statements by US President Donald Trump and his negotiators, who claim that Putin allegedly wants to end the conflict. The most recent US intelligence report dates from late September.

European leaders confirm the threat

The intelligence contradicts Putin's claim that he poses no threat to Europe. The US conclusions have remained unchanged since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and largely coincide with the assessments of European leaders and intelligence agencies.

Intelligence has always said that Putin wants more. Europeans are convinced of this. Poles are absolutely convinced of this. The Baltic states believe they are first in line," said Mike Quigley, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Contrast with Trump's statements about peace

A White House representative noted that the US president's team has made significant progress in ending the war, and Trump claims that a peace agreement is "closer than ever before." These statements are not commented on by intelligence sources.

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