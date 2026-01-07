Humanitarian demining: Ukraine moves to digital planning, - Ministry of Defense

In 2026, humanitarian demining of Ukraine's deoccupied territories will be planned using a new approach—with the use of modern digital solutions.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to the Ministry of Defense, this was discussed during the final meeting of the National Mine Action Authority, which was chaired by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov.

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Digital platform presented

One innovation was the presentation of a digital platform developed by Ukrainian experts and scientists in the fields of ecology, economics, geoinformation systems, and data engineering. The platform allows, based on the analysis of large data sets, to prioritize the demining of agricultural land—that is, to direct resources to where the cleanup of territories is most urgent.

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Implementation of demining plans in 2025

As noted, during the meeting, participants were informed about the results of the implementation of demining plans in 2025. Thus, from January 1 to December 30, the demining units of the Security and Defense Forces:

surveyed over 490 km² of agricultural land in nine regions of Ukraine,

Of these, 367 km² have been cleared of explosive objects.

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Plan for 2026

Separately, members of the National Authority approved the draft Plan for Humanitarian Demining of Deoccupied Territories for 2026. The document was prepared taking into account the proposals of all mine action stakeholders and current security risks associated with the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the updated membership of the National Authority and its work plan for 2026 were also approved.

Read more: New appointments in Ministry of Defence will not ensure economic approach to Ukraine’s defence capability, - "servant of people" Yanchenko