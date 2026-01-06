MoD says manufacturers granted 30 licenses to use technologies developed by service members

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the defense ministry granted manufacturers 30 licenses to use technologies developed by service members within the Ministry of Defense system.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

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"The best solutions that emerge directly within the Ukrainian military must be rapidly scaled up and work for defenders," the defense minister stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed format of Ministry of Defence’s work with Fedorov: "Main principle is that technology must save lives of soldiers."

Under the experimental project, technologies are already available in three areas:

radio-electronic intelligence;

countering Shahed-type attack drones;

guided strike systems with automatic terminal guidance.

First samples already in the military

The first weapon samples produced under these licenses are already being delivered to the military.

Read more: MoD grants Defence City first resident status to Vampire drone manufacturer

"This is the result of a government decision that allowed developments created within the Ministry of Defense system to be transferred into mass production to several manufacturers at once. This is how we shorten the path from a battle-tested idea to mass supply," Shmyhal noted.