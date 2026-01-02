MoD grants Defence City first resident status to Vampire drone manufacturer

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has granted Defence City resident status to the first company. It is one of the largest high-tech manufacturers, including Vampire and Shrike drones, as well as Shahed-interceptor drones. All of these drones have demonstrated high effectiveness on the battlefield.

As Censor.NET reports, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said this.

Defence City is a systemic state policy aimed at creating favorable conditions to scale up defense production, attract investment, and develop Ukraine’s defense industry.

Residents receive practical tools to develop production:

exemption from corporate income tax provided that funds are reinvested in development;

exemption from land, property, and environmental taxes;

simplified customs procedures;

special guarantees for information protection and confidentiality of a company’s data for the duration of the regime;

state support for relocation and enhancing the protection of production facilities if needed.

Read more: "We have two strategies for next year": Ukrainian drone makers share their plans for 2026

How can a defense industry enterprise become a Defence City resident?

The procedure approved by the government requires companies to submit an application for Defence City resident status to the Ministry of Defence, along with a package of documents, including a compliance report, financial and audit statements, and information on participation in the implementation of state defense contracts.

Documents are submitted either electronically with a qualified electronic signature to [email protected] or in paper form by mail to: 6 Povitrianykh Syl Ukrainy Avenue, Kyiv 03168.

Following the review of the submitted documents, the Ministry of Defence decides whether to grant or refuse resident status, or to return the application without consideration. If the decision is positive, information about the resident is entered into the Defence City register.