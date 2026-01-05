Zelenskyy discussed format of Ministry of Defence’s work with Fedorov: "Main principle is that technology must save lives of soldiers."

On Monday, January 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the current Minister of Digital Transformation and candidate for the post of Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, the format of changes in the work of the defense department.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

The main principle is technological efficiency

"The main principle is that the technological capabilities of our defense must preserve the lives of our soldiers. Russia has one significant advantage in this war, namely the ability to exert pressure through the scale of its strikes and assaults on Ukraine. We must and will respond with more active use of technology, faster development of new types of weapons, and new tactics," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that since the start of the full-scale war, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been and remains an active source of innovation for Ukraine's defense sector. This applies to the development of the arms manufacturing market, the use of drones, and modern communications.

"Of course, Ukraine is fully committed to diplomacy and seeks to end this war as soon as possible. But Russia is not demonstrating a similar approach and is prolonging its aggression. We will counter this through greater technological advancement and transformation of the defense sector," said the head of state.

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Format of changes in work

The president said that he discussed with Fedorov the changes that he is preparing to implement as Ukraine's defense minister.

"In a week, Mykhailo will present the necessary draft decisions. I expect that parliament will support such strengthening," the head of state said.

In turn, Fedorov reported on how various areas of modernization of Ukraine's defense sector are already being implemented.

"The tech solutions are already working. Specifically, in December 2025, 35,000 destroyed occupiers were verified and confirmed on video, in November there were 30,000 confirmed hits, and in October, there were 26,000 hits. It is clear that the technology is working effectively. The supply of drones to the army is clearly increasing. We are preparing our new special formats to strengthen the drone component of our defense," the president said.