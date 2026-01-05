Zelenskyy meets with former foreign minister Kuleba: he will remain part of team

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the situation surrounding Ukraine, both political and informational.

"It is important that Ukraine’s perspective is represented globally and that it is strong enough. I am glad that Dmytro is part of Ukraine’s team, and we have agreed to define areas for further cooperation. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy wrote.







Read more: Zelenskyy discussed development of SSU with Colonel Kozak and Major General Poklad

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy appointed Kyslytsia as first deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Read more: Zelensky appoints Kyslytsia as first deputy head of Presidential Office, - decree

What personnel changes preceded this?

Recall that on January 2, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, to lead the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to sharpen the state’s focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic talks.

Budanov later accepted Zelenskyy’s offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling the new post another line of responsibility before the state at a historic time for the country.

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks aimed at limiting Russia’s military potential as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.

On the evening of January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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