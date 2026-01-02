Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Kyrylo Budanov, head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, to head the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Armed Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this in a telegram.

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I met with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine now needs to focus more on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces and security of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve to fulfil these tasks of our state first and foremost.

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Possession of the necessary experience

"Kyrylo has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results. I have also instructed the new head of the Office of the President, in cooperation with the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of our state's defence and development and further steps," the President wrote.









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