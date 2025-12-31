OP is considering transferring part of NSDC’s powers, - media
The Office of the President is discussing the possibility of transferring some powers to the National Security and Defense Council.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by UP with reference to sources.
Part of the powers - for the National Security and Defense Council
According to the publication, the president is considering the option of not reviving the OP at all in the format in which it functioned under former head Andrii Yermak.
The president's team is discussing the possibility of transferring part of the analytical work with the OP to the National Security and Defense Council, leaving only patronage functions at Bankova Street.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov, and Shmygal are the main candidates for the position of head of the Presidential Administration.
- Later, it was reported that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had declined the offer to head the Office of the President.
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