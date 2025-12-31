OP is considering transferring part of NSDC’s powers, - media

The Office of the President is discussing the possibility of transferring some powers to the National Security and Defense Council.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by UP with reference to sources.

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Part of the powers - for the National Security and Defense Council

According to the publication, the president is considering the option of not reviving the OP at all in the format in which it functioned under former head Andrii Yermak.

The president's team is discussing the possibility of transferring part of the analytical work with the OP to the National Security and Defense Council, leaving only patronage functions at Bankova Street.

Read more: Zelenskyy removes Yermak from National Security and Defense Council and Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

What preceded it?