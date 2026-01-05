Zelenskyy discussed development of SSU with Colonel Kozak and Major General Poklad

Today, January 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Colonel Vasyl Kozak of the Security Service of Ukraine and Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Meeting with Kozak

"I met with Colonel Vasyl Kozak of the Security Service of Ukraine. He is one of our soldiers who develops and carries out active Ukrainian operations that are very significant for the enemy. It is for these combat results that I had the honor of awarding him the title of Hero of Ukraine. We discussed his vision of the potential of the SSU and our defense in the war. We must use the maximum possible in the interests of the state and the people, the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. The country will grow stronger," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Maliuk agreed to step down after pressure from Bankova. He may be replaced by head of "Alfa," Khmara, - media

Meeting with Poklad

Zelenskyy also said that he had already met with Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The protection of Ukrainian statehood and counterintelligence work in the SSU have been significantly strengthened, and this direction will continue to develop. We discussed very specific tasks and operations to make the Russian occupiers feel the power of our Security Service of Ukraine even more," he concluded.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Khmara may be appointed as the head of the SSU instead of Maliuk. Maliuk himself has already announced his resignation. Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and discussed candidates for the new head of the SSU.

What preceded this?