Zelenskyy discussed development of SSU with Colonel Kozak and Major General Poklad
Today, January 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Colonel Vasyl Kozak of the Security Service of Ukraine and Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Meeting with Kozak
"I met with Colonel Vasyl Kozak of the Security Service of Ukraine. He is one of our soldiers who develops and carries out active Ukrainian operations that are very significant for the enemy. It is for these combat results that I had the honor of awarding him the title of Hero of Ukraine. We discussed his vision of the potential of the SSU and our defense in the war. We must use the maximum possible in the interests of the state and the people, the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. The country will grow stronger," Zelenskyy said.
Meeting with Poklad
Zelenskyy also said that he had already met with Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine.
"The protection of Ukrainian statehood and counterintelligence work in the SSU have been significantly strengthened, and this direction will continue to develop. We discussed very specific tasks and operations to make the Russian occupiers feel the power of our Security Service of Ukraine even more," he concluded.
Earlier, media outlets reported that Khmara may be appointed as the head of the SSU instead of Maliuk. Maliuk himself has already announced his resignation. Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and discussed candidates for the new head of the SSU.
What preceded this?
- MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the SSU.
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations within the SSU.
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