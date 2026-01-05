Maliuk has written letter of resignation from his position as head of SSU, - Honcharenko

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, has written a letter of resignation at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party.

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He noted that Maliuk wrote his resignation letter at Zelenskyy's request.

"General Yevhen Khmara, head of the SSU Special Operations Centre, will most likely be appointed acting head of the Service," Honcharenko added.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Read more: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of replacing Maliuk: I will make the rotations that I have decided to make