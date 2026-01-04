Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of replacing Maliuk: I will make the rotations that I have decided to make

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the reaction of military commanders who are calling for Vasyl Maliuk to remain in his position as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The head of state said this at a briefing after a meeting with security advisers from partner countries, according to UP, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy on the possible dismissal of Maliuk

When asked by journalists about the military's appeal not to dismiss SSU head Maliuk, Zelenskyy replied:

"I respect everyone. I will make the rotations that I have decided to make."

Read more: Zaluzhnyi ahead of Zelenskyy in presidential rating, - WP/Ipsos poll

Rotations in the defence and security sector

Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced rotations of leaders in the security and defence sectors. However, there is no talk of replacing the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, at this time.

Possible dismissal of Malyuk

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Malyuk from his position as head of the SBU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

People's Deputy, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Roman Kostenko spoke out against the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SSU, stressing that as of now there is no alternative to him.

MP Yaroslav Zheleniak claims that Zelenskyy offered Maliuk the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service or secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Well-known military commanders Prokopenko, Drapatiy, Yarosh, and Biletskyi also spoke out in support of Maliuk.

Read more: There will be rotations of leaders in field of security and defence, but Syrskyi’s replacement is not expected, - Zelenskyy