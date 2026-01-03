Kostenko: There is no alternative to Maliuk as head of SSU. I will not support his dismissal

People's Deputy, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Roman Kostenko spoke out against the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stressing that as of now there is no alternative to him.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Possible dismissal of Maliuk

"We are witnessing a massive personnel reshuffle. Some people are being dismissed, others are being reassigned. The logic behind some of these decisions is not yet clear. The main thing in this rush is not to disrupt key areas of work and not to undermine the achievements of institutions. For example, according to my sources, the president is considering dismissing SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk. In my opinion, such a decision should not be rushed," the deputy believes.

The SSU has significantly increased its capabilities

Kostenko noted that under Maliuk's leadership, the SSU has significantly increased its capabilities as a special service, conducting systematic, complex and often daring operations on a daily basis. In addition, the SSU effectively catches spies, exposes agent networks and consistently counteracts enemy special services.

"As of now, I see no alternative to Vasyl Malyuk as head of the SSU. I will not support his dismissal. A change in leadership at the SSU is, at the very least, untimely," the MP concluded.

Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Malyuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

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