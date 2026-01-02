Deineko’s dismissal may be linked to questions over billion-hryvnia military procurements via Border Guard Service – Zhelezniak

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announced replacement of the head of the State Border Guard Service, expected in the near future.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Ooooh, Mr Deineko is being dismissed as head of the Border Guard Service. Long overdue. But it’s interesting who will finally give the public and the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) an answer about Mindich leaving with a ‘K’ pass, and what happened with the 100+ billion UAH in military procurements that went through the Border Guard Service so quickly last year," the lawmaker wrote.

Zhelezniak suggests that Deineko’s dismissal as head of the State Border Guard Service may be related to questions about the procurements mentioned above.

"And is this quick and abrupt replacement not linked to the fact that not only the public and the media have questions about these procurements?" the lawmaker asked.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces SBGS chief change soon: Deineko to stay in MIA

Yermak's man

The MP also said Deineko was "110% Andriy Yermak’s man," referring to the former head of the President’s Office.

"One of the few who did not betray him to the very end and stayed on his side… demonstratively showing his loyalty right up to the end. Even after the dismissal of Ali-Baba. More precisely, he was brought in by a certain Sliusarev (once Servant of the People’s handler for Kharkiv region) via Trofimov, but later swore loyalty to Yermak. So I think it’s also very telling whether Yermak’s influence over the system remains or not," Zhelezniak wrote.

Background

Recall that on 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Service, and the current head, Serhiy Deyneko, will continue will continue working within the Interior Ministry system.

Read more: SBGS head Deineko meets troops from Kasianov’s disbanded unit – Demchenko