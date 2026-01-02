Zelenskyy announces SBGS chief change soon: Deineko to stay in MIA (updated)

In the near future, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), while the current chief, Serhii Deineko, will continue working within Ukraine’s Interior Ministry system.

As Censor.NET reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on social media.

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Changes in the State Border Guard Service

Zelenskyy heard a report from Klymenko. They discussed, in particular, the work of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the president, under Serhii Deineko’s leadership for more than six years, the State Border Guard Service has undergone significant development and strengthening.

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Deineko to continue working within the Interior Ministry system

"Border guard units, together with all other components of Ukraine’s Defence and Security Forces, are now fighting for our state on the front line. Sections of Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia have also been significantly reinforced. At the same time, there are tasks to change approaches in the work of the Border Guard Service. I discussed this with Serhii as well," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Deineko will continue working within the Interior Ministry system.

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Later, Ihor Klymenko also commented on the change of the State Border Guard Service chief, Deineko:

"Our task is to continuously strengthen the effectiveness of the security system. This is especially a great responsibility in wartime.

In the near future, I will propose a candidate for the post of head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Serhii Deineko remains part of the Interior Ministry team. His experience, knowledge, and understanding of the service remain valuable for the state and important to me personally. I am convinced they will continue to contribute to strengthening security and protecting Ukraine," he said.