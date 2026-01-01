January 2 to be important day for Ukraine’s domestic politics – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow, January 2, will be an important day for Ukraine’s domestic politics.

The head of state said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Talks with partners

Zelenskyy said that National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov is in Türkiye today discussing the resumption of prisoner exchanges.

According to him, the process intensified last year but slowed toward the end, and Ukraine now seeks to restart it. Umerov also coordinates actions with U.S. and European partners on a daily basis.

Read more: Zelenskyy expresses condolences over tragic fire in Switzerland

Meeting of General Staff chiefs and domestic politics

The president recalled that on January 3, Ukraine will host the first meeting of national security advisers on peace, with representatives of 15 countries, the EU and NATO taking part.

A meeting of chiefs of general staffs is scheduled for January 5, where security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed.

On January 6, European leaders will meet in the "Coalition of the Willing" format, aimed at strengthening support and political confidence in a future peace deal.

"We are preparing now so that the meeting is productive, so that there is more support, and so that there is more political confidence regarding the guarantees and the peace deal," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Zelenskyy on Russian Federation’s night attack: Enemy’s targets are our energy facilities. PHOTOS

The president thanked everyone who has been working since the night and morning today on restoring what was damaged after Russian strikes.

"Even on New Year’s night, the Russians did not hold back. That’s what they are like. But we are defending ourselves and restoring. That’s what Ukrainians are like. And tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine’s domestic politics," the head of state added.