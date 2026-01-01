Zelenskyy on Russian Federation’s night attack: Enemy’s targets are our energy facilities. PHOTOS

Russia is purposefully waging war in the new year: enemies launched more than 200 attack drones against Ukraine last night.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy aim?

According to him, most of them were shot down.

"They struck the Volyn, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The targets were our energy facilities. Wherever necessary, rescuers are helping and energy workers are working to restore electricity after the strikes. Thank you to everyone involved in dealing with the aftermath," the statement said.

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Ukraine is waiting for the promised help

The killings must be stopped — there can be no pause in protecting life.

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"If the strikes do not stop even during the New Year holidays, then the delivery of air defence systems cannot be delayed. Our allies have the necessary equipment in stock. We expect that everything that was agreed with the United States at the end of December for our defence will arrive on time. I am grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to stand with Ukraine and work for our common security," Zelenskyy emphasised.