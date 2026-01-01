49% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s policy on Ukraine: Hill poll

Almost half of US citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's actions regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the results of a poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov, as reported by The Hill.

Poll results

According to the survey, 49% of respondents said they "somewhat disapprove" or "strongly disapprove" of the way Trump is handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine.

At the same time, 30% said they approve of his actions, while another 20% were unable to decide.

The poll was conducted from 26 to 29 December among 1,550 respondents, with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

"In the first year of Trump’s second term, his administration has pushed for an end to the war in Ukraine to little avail," also commented on in The Hill publication.

Read more: 47% of Britons consider Trump obstacle to peace in Ukraine, - Politico

Meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago. After the talks, the leaders announced progress on a 20-point peace proposal supported by Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said that Trump had promised assistance with air defence systems. He also expressed the opinion that a visit by the US president to Ukraine would be beneficial, especially if he flew directly to the country.

According to the poll, 27% of Americans believe that Russia currently has the upper hand in the war, 6% believe that Ukraine has the upper hand, and 44% were unable to determine who has the upper hand.

Read more: Trump’s approval rating is lowest during his second term, - CNN poll. INFOGRAPHICS