A relative majority of British citizens believe that US President Donald Trump is hindering efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by data from a survey conducted by the More in Common analytical center, according to Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

According to the poll results, 47% of British voters believe that Trump is an obstacle to ending hostilities. Only 21% of respondents are convinced that he is contributing to peace efforts. Another 21% called him a neutral factor, and 11% were undecided.

The vast majority of respondents—75%—said that it is important for London to defend Ukraine's sovereignty. Only 8% hold the opposite view. More in Common Executive Director Luke Trayl noted that British support for Ukraine has remained stable since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The survey was conducted among 2,062 adults in the UK between November 22 and 24. The study was published amid intensified efforts by the US to promote a 28-point set of "peace proposals."

Read more: 28-point "peace plan" in form in which everyone saw it no longer exists, - OP