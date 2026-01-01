Zelenskyy expresses condolences over tragic fire in Switzerland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences over a tragic fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland, where dozens of people were killed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the head of state published on his social media.

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Details

Zelenskyy said about 40 people were killed and 100 were injured. He voiced support for the people of Switzerland and President Guy Parmelin and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We extend our condolences to the people and the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

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Circumstances of the tragedy

The fire broke out in a bar during New Year's celebrations. It was initially reported that it started after an explosion, but this information was later denied.

Swiss authorities have not officially named the death toll, but Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it had received data from Swiss police indicating 40 fatalities.

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