Switzerland is ready to send military personnel to Ukraine under UN or OSCE mandate, - Ambassador Baumann

Switzerland may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after receiving a mandate from the UN Security Council or the OSCE.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine by Felix Baumann, Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

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"The legal situation is quite clear: Switzerland can send military personnel for a peacekeeping operation if there is a mandate from the UN Security Council or the OSCE. In practice, this means that both Ukraine and Russia will have to agree to such an operation," he explained.

Baumann noted that Switzerland cannot participate in any peace enforcement mechanism that does not have a mandate from the UN Security Council or the OSCE. He stressed that it is the Swiss government and parliament that will decide on sending military contingents for peacekeeping missions.

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Switzerland is ready to become a platform for negotiations

Baumann shared that Switzerland is ready to become a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, Switzerland wants to help Ukraine achieve a just and stable peace.

Baumann also spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine. He shared that Switzerland intends to participate in the reconstruction of the country.

"I believe that through Switzerland's national program for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, we are effectively supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, as well as its economic stability," he said.