Merz on possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine: There are questions that are not so easy to answer
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was unable to answer the question of whether Germany was prepared to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the end of the war.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Der Spiegel.
One of the deputies asked Merz whether Germany was prepared to send troops to Ukraine.
The chancellor stated that his priority at present is to achieve a ceasefire.
"There are questions in this world that are not as easy to answer as you might imagine. We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine after the ceasefire," Merz added.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.
- At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand soldiers.
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