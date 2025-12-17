Merz on possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine: There are questions that are not so easy to answer

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was unable to answer the question of whether Germany was prepared to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the end of the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Der Spiegel.

One of the deputies asked Merz whether Germany was prepared to send troops to Ukraine.

The chancellor stated that his priority at present is to achieve a ceasefire.

"There are questions in this world that are not as easy to answer as you might imagine. We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine after the ceasefire," Merz added.

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